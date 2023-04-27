UPDATE: Fatal crash closes all lanes of Highway 29

UPDATE:
A fatal traffic crash closed all lanes of Highway 29 Thursday night.
According to Wausau police, it happened around 7:30 p.m. They say it was a single vehicle crash.
As a result of the crash and subsequent and ongoing investigation, State Highway 29 is closed in both directions. State Highway 29 is closed westbound from US 51 and from the Wausau, Hwy 52 Parkway/Stewart Ave. on-ramp. State Highway 29 is closed eastbound from the 72nd Ave. on-ramp.
Traffic is currently diverted from State Highway 29 onto Stewart Ave., through Wausau.
Police say the roadways will be reopened by 12 a.m. Friday.
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin DOT reports all lanes are blocked in both directions on HWY 29 due to a crash.
They said the east and westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 164 just west of US 51.
This is a developing story.