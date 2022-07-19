 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: GoFundMe started to help family who lost mobile home in fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Possible lightning strike cause fire in Bancroft

UPDATE -- Jessica Rodriguez' sister has started a GoFundMe to help her family after she lost her home in the fire with a goal of $20,000.

CLICK HERE to donate. 

(WAOW)-- Lightning could be to blame for a fire Friday morning at a mobile home in Bancroft.

The family of six that was inside is now displaced. 

Home owners said they didn't realize that the home had been hit by lightning, they thought a tree had fallen. 

"Literally sounded like if a semi had come and hit the side of the home," said Jessica Rodriguez. 

Everyone in the home made it out safely. 

Tags

Recommended for you