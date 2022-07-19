UPDATE: GoFundMe started to help family who lost mobile home in fire

UPDATE -- Jessica Rodriguez' sister has started a GoFundMe to help her family after she lost her home in the fire with a goal of $20,000.
(WAOW)-- Lightning could be to blame for a fire Friday morning at a mobile home in Bancroft.
The family of six that was inside is now displaced.
Home owners said they didn't realize that the home had been hit by lightning, they thought a tree had fallen.
"Literally sounded like if a semi had come and hit the side of the home," said Jessica Rodriguez.
Everyone in the home made it out safely.