UPDATE: Lanes back open after semi-truck fire causes lane closures in Lincoln County

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) - All lanes are now back open after a semi-truck on fire caused lanes to be blocked in both direction on State Highway 86 in Lincoln County early Wednesday morning.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- All lanes are blocked in both directions on Wisconsin highway 86 due to a semi-truck on fire.
This is near the intersection of County Road T near Tomahawk.
