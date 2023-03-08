 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Lanes back open after semi-truck fire causes lane closures in Lincoln County

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) - All lanes are now back open after a semi-truck on fire caused lanes to be blocked in both direction on State Highway 86 in Lincoln County early Wednesday morning. 

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- All lanes are blocked in both directions on Wisconsin highway 86 due to a semi-truck on fire.

This is near the intersection of County Road T near Tomahawk. 

Stay tuned as work to receive more details on this developing story. 

