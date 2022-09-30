UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-39 after Portage Co. crash

UPDATE: All lanes are now back open on I-39 and BUS 51 following a crash, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash.
I-39/US 51 is closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.
The public is asked to take alternate routes.
Southbound 1-39 traffic can exit at Casimir Rd. and drive East on Casimir Rd to N. 2nd St. Then drive South on N 2nd St. to North Point Dr., east on North Point Dr. to BUS 51. and North on BUS 51 back to South I-39.
Northbound traffic can exit at WIS 66/Stanley St. Drive southwest on Stanley St to North Point Dr. then North on Northpoint Dr. to N. 2nd St. Drive North on N 2nd St. to Casimir Rd, then head west on Casimir Rd. back to I-39 North.
The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, authorities said.
All lanes going northbound on BUS 51 at North Point Drive are also closed due to a crash taking place at 1:25 a.m., according to authorities.
News 9 reporter Sabrina Lee said the interstate is shut down for at least a few miles, authorities telling her it is unclear how many vehicles are involved, and there is a lot of cleanup ahead of them.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 9 for any updates.