UPDATE: Lanes back open on US 51 after downed power lines prompt closure

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: WisDOT reports all lanes are back open.
----
The Wisconsin DOT reports all northbound and southbound lanes of traffic on US 51 are closed at Mile Marker 217, from Lincoln Drive to County K.
They said it was due to downed power lines.
They listed the following as an alternate route: Northbound traffic can exit at Lincoln Drive and go Eastbound to County K. Head Northbound on County K back to US 51. Southbound traffic can do the reverse.
This is a developing story.