UPDATE: Man, 30, arrested as driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Provost

TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WAOW) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested Monday after a hit-and-run crash near Wisconsin Rapids Friday resulted in a woman being injured while walking with a child. 

Cody Provost, 30, was arrested Monday and admitted to investigators he thought he hit a mailbox but later found out he hit a person, according to Wood County Sheriff's Office. 

Provost is currently being held in Wood County Jail held on charges of hit and run causing injury and obstructing an officer. 

Woman walking with child injured in hit-and-run near Wisconsin Rapids

According to a Facebook post from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Provost also described concealing the truck's damaged parts and fixing the damage to the vehicle. 

Provost is alleged to have hit a woman who was walking with a child on the shoulder of the road around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 4100 block of George Road in the township of Seneca just outside of Wisconsin Rapids city limits. The injured woman is currently in stable condition and being treated at Marshfield Medical Center. 

The child wasn't injured. 

The post also thanked the community for helping identify the vehicle Provost was operating at the time of the crash and the Good Samiratans who stopped to help the woman who was struck by the vehicle. 

This is a breaking news story and we are updating this story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 

