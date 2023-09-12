UPDATE: Missing Forest Co. 11-year-old girl found

UPDATE: Naylecia has been found safe. The Missing Endangered Person Alert has been cancelled.
(WAOW) -- A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Naylecia Polar from Mole Lake.
The alert said at about 6:55 a.m. on Monday, September 11, the Forest County Sheriff's Office received a call from a mother saying she went to wake up her daughter, Naylecia, and she was not there.
The last time they saw her was around 10 p.m. the night before they went to bed.
It is believed Naylecia has ties to other areas of Wisconsin.
Naylecia is Native American and described as 5 feet tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and long, straight brown hair.
She was last seen possibly in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white Nike high tops, and a gray and light green Reebok backpack.
She has a scar on her left cheek from a dog bite.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Forest County Sheriff's Office at 715-478-3331 (ext. 3).
For emergencies, call 911.