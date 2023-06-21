 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: Missing girl found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Wood Co Missing Girl Adria Walker

UPDATE: A missing Wood County girl has been found safe. 

The Wood County Sheriff's Department said in an updated Facebook post that she is home, and all is well.

______

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help finding a 10-year-old girl.

Adria Walker is pictured below, last seen wearing a gray shirt and purple or black shorts and is described as having long, black hair.

 She was last seen in the 900 block of Chak Ha Chee Lane in Port Edwards.

Anyone with information should contact dispatch at (715) 421-8701.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

