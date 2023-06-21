UPDATE: Missing girl found safe

UPDATE: A missing Wood County girl has been found safe.
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said in an updated Facebook post that she is home, and all is well.
______
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help finding a 10-year-old girl.
Adria Walker is pictured below, last seen wearing a gray shirt and purple or black shorts and is described as having long, black hair.
She was last seen in the 900 block of Chak Ha Chee Lane in Port Edwards.
Anyone with information should contact dispatch at (715) 421-8701.