UPDATE: Missing Portage County man found safe

TOWN OF STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police have located 23-year-old David Goodpasture safe after he was reported missing Friday.
---
A 23-year-old man is missing from his Portage County home and police are asking your help in finding him.
On Friday the Portage County Sheriff's Office received a report of a 23-year-old missing man from the Town of Stockton. A family member reported last having telephone contact with David Goodpasture at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.
He was last seen at his place of employment in Wisconsin Rapids. Goodpasture is 5-11, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a 2004 tan Cadillac Deville sedan. His plate number is ALT_5561 and the vehicle has a damaged exterior mirror.
If you have information regarding Goodpasture's whereabouts, contact the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400.