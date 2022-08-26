 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Missing Portage County man found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Goodpasture

David Goodpasture 

TOWN OF STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police have located 23-year-old David Goodpasture safe after he was reported missing Friday. 

---

A 23-year-old man is missing from his Portage County home and police are asking your help in finding him.

On Friday the Portage County Sheriff's Office received a report of a 23-year-old missing man from the Town of Stockton. A family member reported last having telephone contact with David Goodpasture at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. 

He was last seen at his place of employment in Wisconsin Rapids. Goodpasture is 5-11, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a 2004 tan Cadillac Deville sedan. His plate number is ALT_5561 and the vehicle has a damaged exterior mirror. 

If you have information regarding Goodpasture's whereabouts, contact the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400. 

Tags

Recommended for you