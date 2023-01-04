UPDATE: Name of 22-year-old suspect who died in town of Elderon home invasion released

TOWN OF ELDERON (WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old suspect that was shot and killed by a homeowner during an armed robbery home invasion on Tuesday at a residence on Pike Lake Road in the Town of Elderon as 22-year-old Alexander T. Watters of Wittenberg.
According to the press release from Marathon County:
Based on the findings of the investigation, it is believed the suspect followed a 79-year-old man home from a local establishment and there is no threat to the community. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 2:37 am to a residence on Pike Lake Road in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man was in possession of a firearm and fired one round that struck Watters prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him. Watters received a gunshot wound to the chest and died while fleeing the scene. The 79-year-old homeowner sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.
No additional information is expected in this case. As a result, this will be the final update on this incident pending no additional significant developments.
______________________________________________________________
TOWN OF ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) — A 22-year-old man is dead after it is believed he followed a 79-year-old man home from a local establishment in an armed robbery and home invasion attempt early Tuesday morning in Elderon, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 2:37 am to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed in the face as he exited his vehicle in his garage, the Sheriff's Office said.
The release also stated:
The (elderly) man was in possession of a firearm and fired one round that struck the (22-year-old) suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died while fleeing the scene. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
The 79-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information can be released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as additional information is available.
____________________________________________________________
ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead in his car with a gun shot wound to his chest following an altercation at a residence in the town of Elderon the Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said during a press conference Tuesday morning at Marathon County Courthouse.
Billeb said police responded to the Elderon residence at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday morning where a 79-year-old man was stabbed in the face and during the incident with the 22-year-old, grabbed and fired a handgun. The 22-year-old fled the house with the gun.
Initially the elderly man thought no one was injured and the handgun was just fired, however, the 22-year-old was found dead in a vehicle near the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Detectives are still on the scene and it is an active investigation.
Stay with News 9 WAOW for updates.