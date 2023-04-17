UPDATE: Names of missing Lincoln County teens released

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 8.6 feet Thursday evening. It will rise to 8.9
feet Friday evening. It will then fall again and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6
inches, highest in the western portions of the counties. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. The wind combined with heavy snow
weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in
isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

UPDATE: Names of missing Lincoln County teens released

Missing Lincoln County Teens

Aiden Grefe (17) and Dakota Brown (16) of Merrill

 Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the two missing teenagers.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, of Merrill went missing Sunday morning. 

Authorities say the teens were last seen near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison. They either walked away, or were picked up by an unknown person, officials said.

If you've seen Aiden or Dakota, or know anything about their wherabouts, you're asked to call 9-1-1, or contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for non-emergency tips at (715) 536-6272. 

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for two teens they say went missing Sunday morning.

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were last seen in the Town of Harrison leaving a cabin at 8:30 a.m.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants, the girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

Investigators are searching in both Lincoln and Oneida Counties, specifically near the area of Shingle Mill Road in Oneida County.

If you see the two or know anything about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff at  715-536-6272, or the Oneida County Sheriff at 715-361-5100.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

