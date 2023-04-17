UPDATE: Names of missing Lincoln County teens released

UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the two missing teenagers.
Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, of Merrill went missing Sunday morning.
Authorities say the teens were last seen near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison. They either walked away, or were picked up by an unknown person, officials said.
If you've seen Aiden or Dakota, or know anything about their wherabouts, you're asked to call 9-1-1, or contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for non-emergency tips at (715) 536-6272.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for two teens they say went missing Sunday morning.
Authorities say the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were last seen in the Town of Harrison leaving a cabin at 8:30 a.m.
The boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants, the girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.
Investigators are searching in both Lincoln and Oneida Counties, specifically near the area of Shingle Mill Road in Oneida County.
If you see the two or know anything about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff at 715-536-6272, or the Oneida County Sheriff at 715-361-5100.