UPDATE: New information released from skeletal remains found in Port Edwards last July

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Police have released new information about the human remains found in the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards in July 2022, including the remains are of a man.
Limited information is available as the age range of the man is between 26 and 76 years old, and is between 5-foot-3 and 6-foot tall. A boot was found on the man's foot, along with a human skull, according to a Facebook post from Wood County Sheriff's Office.
In the pockets of the pants were 11 coins; the most recent was a penny from 2016. The boot was a size 10 Carolina steel-toed boot with a Vibram sole.
(WAOW)-- More human remains were found on Thursday, believed to be from the same person, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.
Law enforcement will continue their search for skeletal remains on Friday.
The Sheriff's Department is asking the public to continue avoiding the area due to changing water levels.
Human remains were discovered in the Wisconsin River around mid-morning on Tuesday.
It started with a routine maintenance check, workers lowered water levels to check flowage, revealing large rock formations, that's where they found partial human remains.
"We got deputies on scene, got close to the area, got some drone footage and confirmed there were skeletal remains." said Sheriff Shawn Becker, Wood County Sheriff.
Those remains included a jaw bone, a leg, as well as some articles of clothing, like a boot.
"It's quite obvious the individual was here for a while, we do have some local missing people but at this point it's way too early to speculate, whether or not it could be someone local or not." said Becker.
At this point, the investigation is now a search and recovery operation.
"We are working with the dam operators to lower the water here, a little bit so that should give us the opportunity to search the area along with helping divers go in to search the area by water." said Becker.
They're looking for any other remains or any evidence that could point to who the person is, or what happened to them.
"The first priority is identifying who this is, because that will lead our investigation," said Becker, "We've collected the remains, we're gonna send them in for DNA testing, we're working on some dental records to potentially identify who they are."
Labs and samples will be sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab soon, and Becker said he's hopeful for a good outcome.
"Hopefully we can get some resolution relatively soon, so whoever's family this is can have some closure."