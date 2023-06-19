 Skip to main content
Update on refugee resettlement in Central Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
ECDC

CENTRAL WIS. (WAOW) -- Over 100 refugees now call central Wisconsin home, and it's all pat of a resettlement effort started last year. 

Stevens Point, Wausau, and Marshfield are home to dozens of families of refugees from all over, with the first families arriving in January of last year. 

Families have come from places like Afghanistan, the Congo, Sudan, and Burundi. 

Now, the ECDC says they aren't even close to done with the efforts. 

"At this point in the year we're kind of halfway through our numbers, we still have another 80 or so folks that will be settling in the area between Wausau, Stevens Point and Marshfield, that's kind of where we're stationed right now." said Eric Yonke, Community Engagement Coordinator for ECDC. 
 
Yonke said they will likely be welcoming refugees from Myanmar in the coming months, and further support is always welcome. 
 
Anyone looking to get involved or show support can contact the ECDC central Wisconsin office
 
 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

