Update on Wisconsin workforce numbers

Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development released the latest numbers on Thursday.
Wisconsin is seeing a record low unemployment rate of 2.7 percent for February, down 0.2 percentage points from January's rate.
The state labor force participation rate of 64.5 percent remained unchanged.
Officials with the state said Wisconsin is hard t work to develop workforce skills, although growing the workforce is a slow grind.
"We figure that this is gonna stick because a lot of this is based on our workforce quantity or the lack thereof, as we see slow growth rates in the labor force," said Dennis Winters, Chief Labor Market Economist.
They said they're hopeful for continued skill and market growth, but said there's always more work to be done.