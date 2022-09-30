UPDATE: One dead as result of Portage Co. crash

UPDATE: One person is dead after a traffic crash on Friday morning.
Authorities say a 71-year-old male driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lane hit a semi truck and both vehicles ended up in the median, the SUV catching on fire.
The semi truck driver was able to exit the vehicle but the driver of the SUV was reportedly pinned in the vehicle and died as a result of being unable to get to safety.
The SUV driver was the only person in the vehicle and the semi truck driver was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
No names are being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.
UPDATE: All lanes are now back open on I-39 and BUS 51 following a crash, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash.
I-39/US 51 is closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.
The public is asked to take alternate routes.
Southbound 1-39 traffic can exit at Casimir Rd. and drive East on Casimir Rd to N. 2nd St. Then drive South on N 2nd St. to North Point Dr., east on North Point Dr. to BUS 51. and North on BUS 51 back to South I-39.
Northbound traffic can exit at WIS 66/Stanley St. Drive southwest on Stanley St to North Point Dr. then North on Northpoint Dr. to N. 2nd St. Drive North on N 2nd St. to Casimir Rd, then head west on Casimir Rd. back to I-39 North.
The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, authorities said.
All lanes going northbound on BUS 51 at North Point Drive are also closed due to a crash taking place at 1:25 a.m., according to authorities.
News 9 reporter Sabrina Lee said the interstate is shut down for at least a few miles, authorities telling her it is unclear how many vehicles are involved, and there is a lot of cleanup ahead of them.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 9 for any updates.