UPDATE: Police deny social media post claiming active shooter in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)--The Wausau Police Department has cleared the scene at Fern Island.
The Wausau Police Department has denied a social media post that said there was an active shooter in Wausau.
In a Facebook post, the department wrote, "The Wausau Police Department is aware of a social media post reporting an active shooter around the Fern Island area. This information is not accurate."
There is a police presence in the Fern Island area as they are responding to a separate case.
They ask residents to avoid the Fern Island area until the situation is clear.