UPDATE: Police: Marshfield man murders ex-wife, turns gun on himself

**UODATE**
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 41-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-husband, who then shot himself on Tuesday morning in a residential home in Marshfield, according to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department.
At 10:42 a.m. Marshfield Police Department officers along with Wood County deputies responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Sycamore Ave. in Marshfield for a welfare check on Melissa L. Wright. A co-worked called police when Wright didn't show up for work.
Officers observed a vehicle registered to Heath A. Heck, 48, in the driveway. The front door was damaged in what looked like a break-in. Officers found Wright and Heck dead in the bedroom of the home. Investigation revealed Heck shot Wright and then himself.
Heck and Wright were divorced in 2020 and they had two children together, both found unharmed at a different location. Both children are currently with family.
Marshfield Police said in the press release: Our hearts go out to the families involved in this situation. Don't hesitate to reach out to our department if you feel we can assist in any way.
We are thankful that Melissa's co-worker took it upon herself to call our department. Without her call the conclusion of this case would have undoubtedly been prolonged. We would like to thank the Wood County Sheriff Department for their assistance.
Lastly, domestic violence plagues many families. We urge anyone who is experiencing or knows anyone else who is experiencing domestic abuse to reach out for help. Please call the police in your jurisdiction and take adantage of all the resources available. "
_______________________________________________________
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two people were found dead in a home in Marshfield on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from City of Marshfield.
At about 10:42 a.m. Marshfield Police Department officers along with Wood County deputies responded to a residence in Marshfield.
When officers arrived they found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed and an adult female and adult male were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
The investigation indicates that there is no risk to the public stemming from this incident, according to the release. We are refraining from releasing the names of those involved pending the notification of family members of the deceased.
Stay with News 9 as we work to get more details.