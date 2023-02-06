UPDATE: Power restored to Ringle-area residents

UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) — According to Corporate Communications with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), over 2,000 residents in the Ringle area were without power due to an issue with a piece of equipment inside a substation.
WPS crews have restored power to all customers affected by this outage.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (7:57 A.M.) -- Power has been restored for majority of the viewing area.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, less than customers are without power om Weston, Ringle, and Elderon.
This is a developing story.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Over 4,000 people are impacted by power outages in central Wisconsin Monday morning.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, 32% of customers in Weston are without power, equivalent to 2,666 people.
10 locations are without power including areas in Ringle, Reid, Kronenwetter, Elderon, and more.
97% of people in Reid are without power.
This is a developing story.