UPDATE: Rhinelander Hodags crowned best high school mascot in America

UPDATE: The Rhinelander Hodags have been crowned best high school mascot in America in a landslide 63.04% vote from a poll on scorebooklive.com. The team received 183,455 votes out of a 291,011 people participating in the poll.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rhinelander High School is competing with 12 other schools for the best high school mascot in America.
The Hodag is a fearsome creature with a row of thick curved spikes down its back.
As of the morning of October 20th, the mythical Rhinelander Hodags are in first place. They have close to ten thousand votes on the Scorebook Live Website. The final round of voting will be on November 1st.