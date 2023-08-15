UPDATE: Two boys - ages 13 and 14 - used BB-gun in hold up of R-Store in Rudolph

This story was updated with type of gun and ages of teens at 11 a.m.
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) — Two teenagers were arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility holding up the R-Store in Rudolph Monday night.
After investigation the teens used a replica BB-gun that was recovered in the investigation according to an update from Wood County Sheriff's Department.
Because of the ages of the teens involved, police are not releasing additional information at this time.
In a news release, Wood County Sheriff's Department said dispatch received a call around 7:15 p.m. Monday to the report of an armed robbery at the R-Store in Rudolph.
The release also said:
The employee thought the kids were about 16 years old. The teens concealed their identity with hoods over their faces. Upon entrance one of the teens displayed a handgun and left with cash and vaping materials. No one was injured.
About four hours later and conducting interviews with several leads, police identified the two teens responsible.
Stick with News 9 for updates.