UPDATE: Wausau East High School incident confirmed to be "swatting" call

UPDATE: This story was updated.
WAUSAU (WAOW) — Wausau East High School was locked down Wednesday morning, but Wausau School District has confirmed it was a false threat known as "swatting".
According to a letter from Wausau School District, a call came into dispatch that multiple people had been shot in the bathroom of the school. Police officers and EMS immediately responded and determined the report to be false.
Police arrived after the threat a little after 9 a.m. The Wausau Police Department quickly responded and blocked off driveway entrances.
Here is the full letter sent to parents:
Dear Wausau School District Community:
We are reaching out to you to make you aware of an incident that happened this morning at Wausau East High School. According to Wausau Police, a call came into dispatch that multiple people had been shot in the bathroom of the school. Police officers and EMS immediately responded and determined the report to be false.
Since it’s Spring Break, the only students and staff in the building were athletes and coaches practicing, along with custodians.
The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. After a search of the building, police determined there was no threat and that this was a case of ‘swatting.’ That means someone called into dispatch with a false report.
Everyone is safe.
We also want you to know that we take threats seriously and we will work closely with police to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.
Thank you,
Wausau School District Administration
______________________________________________________________
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A heavy Wausau Police Department presence is currently at Wausau East High School.
News 9 does not yet know the reason for the presence, but has confirmed it is not a training exercise.
We have also learned that no other local police departments or Marathon County deputies have needed to be called.
While, Wausau schools are currently on Spring break there are still practices at the school.
News 9 has left messages with Wausau PD and Wausau East officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.