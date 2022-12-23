 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be
hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as
blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto
roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Exercise extra caution when traveling.

UPDATE: We Energies no longer asking customers to lower thermostats

UPDATE: We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees.

The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."

(WAOW) -- We Energies is asking customers to reduce their natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees immediately.

They say this comes after an interstate pipeline supplier who provides natural gas to the company experienced a "significant equipment failure," which is limiting fuel they are sending to We Energies.

They say lowering the thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees will allow customers to stay safe and warm, as well as helping to avoid a "significant natural gas outage."

The company said they expect the shortage to last through the rest of Friday and that they will reassess Saturday.