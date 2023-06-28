 Skip to main content
US Senior Open Affects Businesses in Stevens Point

  • Updated
  • 0
US SR OPEN REST. 1
US SR OPEN REST 2

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The US Senior Open is expected to bring in around 50,000 hungry fans to Stevens Point over the next few days.

"This is kind of the calm before the storm, and we're just bracing for impact." said Madison Wiza, Owner of Guu's on Main.

A major impact at that, between rounds ten's of thousands of customers will hit the streets of Stevens Point looking for a bite to eat.

While restaurants are ready and willing to show off the best their kitchen has to offer, they also want eaters to get a feel for Point.

"There's a lot of great things that happen in Stevens Point. Especially the downtown area." said Troy Hojnacki Owner of Graffiti's Sports Pub.

For first timers they want to prove the "Badger State" is more than just beer and cheese.

However, they invite everyone to try the beer and cheese here, it's world famous!

To show how big the crowds are, and will be, all Stevens Point hotels are completely booked.

The US Senior Open tees off Thursday so be prepared for some incredible golf action.

