...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WI WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory
affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet,
Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,and Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Fine Particles and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities;
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

US Sr. Open Merchandise Tent Works with 25 Local Vendors

Merch Tent 1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's plenty to see and do at the Senior Open.

Including some local, and unique merchandise inspired by artist, and businesses from the Stevens Point area.

It took one and a half years to develop all of the merch, and 25 different vendors.

"We've worked with a lot of different vendors from all over to make sure we have something for everybody." said LPGA Pro Katie Kreuser.

Mada Custom Apparel is one of the many businesses pitching in on the action.

They are constantly on standby with anything the merch tent could need.

Merch Tent 2

The ultimate goal is to give everyone a chance to get an item they can keep forever to remember the weekend.

Hats, shirts, golf balls, blankets, and umbrellas are just a few of the items available for fans.

The Senior Open just started, so there's still plenty of time to swing by and grab some merch.