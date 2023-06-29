US Sr. Open Merchandise Tent Works with 25 Local Vendors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's plenty to see and do at the Senior Open.
Including some local, and unique merchandise inspired by artist, and businesses from the Stevens Point area.
It took one and a half years to develop all of the merch, and 25 different vendors.
"We've worked with a lot of different vendors from all over to make sure we have something for everybody." said LPGA Pro Katie Kreuser.
Mada Custom Apparel is one of the many businesses pitching in on the action.
They are constantly on standby with anything the merch tent could need.
The ultimate goal is to give everyone a chance to get an item they can keep forever to remember the weekend.
Hats, shirts, golf balls, blankets, and umbrellas are just a few of the items available for fans.
The Senior Open just started, so there's still plenty of time to swing by and grab some merch.