UW Health launches Nurse Apprenticeship Program

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — UW Health is working to bring more nurses to the field with the state's first registered nurse apprenticeship program.
Students will work part-time hours but receive full-time benefits and salary as they learn and work under faculty at Madison College.
Two years will be spent as nursing assistants with the other two years as student nurses.
"We can help these individuals primarily in communities of color and other areas to really get the things they need so they can ultimately achieve their goal of becoming a nurse here in Wisconsin," said Rudy Jackson, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at UW Health.
Once students complete the program and pass board exams, they will move on to nursing jobs at UW Health.
Right now, students are being pulled internally, but Jackson said they hope to open the program to the public in coming years.
