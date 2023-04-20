 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

UW Health launches Nurse Apprenticeship Program

  • Updated
  • 0
hospital nurse

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — UW Health is working to bring more nurses to the field with the state's first registered nurse apprenticeship program.

Students will work part-time hours but receive full-time benefits and salary as they learn and work under faculty at Madison College. 

Two years will be spent as nursing assistants with the other two years as student nurses. 

"We can help these individuals primarily in communities of color and other areas to really get the things they need so they can ultimately achieve their goal of becoming a nurse here in Wisconsin," said Rudy Jackson, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at UW Health.

Once students complete the program and pass board exams, they will move on to nursing jobs at UW Health. 

Right now, students are being pulled internally, but Jackson said they hope to open the program to the public in coming years. 

