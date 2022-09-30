UW-System officials remind students to complete the FAFSA

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application opens on Saturday.
Ahead of the 2022-2023 application release University of Wisconsin officials are encouraging all potential students to apply for federal assistance.
Applying for FAFSA assistance can reduce the cost of higher education and the UW-Stevens Point (UWSP) campus is offering to help students struggling to complete their application.
This year students applying to the UW-System could be eligible for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a chance to have their tuition completely covered. Eligibility for the grant is based on income status and can only be determined if the FAFSA is completed.
"Income information determines the eligibility for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise program," said Susan Johnson, Associate Director of Financial Aid, UWSP. "It is for families whose adjusted gross income is less than $62,000."
Even if a student and their family income level are above the $62,000 cap, they are still recommended to apply for the FAFSA. There are other potential opportunities students could qualify for with a completed application including grants, scholarships and federal loans.
UWSP officials will be available to help students and their families complete their application process on October 11th at 6:00 P.M. For more information on the event click here.