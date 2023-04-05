UWSP celebrates 50 years of environmental ethics course

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point brought back a retired former professor to celebrate a milestone.
It's now been more than 50 years since the country's first Environmental Ethics course was taught at the university, and J. Baird Callicott was the first to teach the course.
Callicott was the keynote speaker for a panel Wednesday that included multiple current professors of the course across the country, speaking about how the history of environmental ethics courses have evolved over time.
He says the topic itself is something people still need to be mindful of.
"It is not only the major environmental concern today, it's an existential threat to our current way of life, our civilization. It's something that we really, really have to deal with," Callicott said.
The course stemmed from the teachings of Wisconsin conservationist Aldo Leopold. It is currently offered in the university's philosophy department.