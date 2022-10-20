UWSP helping students go green

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is helping its students go green, hosting a Sustainability Vendor Fair Wednesday.
The event was designed to introduce students to campus organizations and businesses that help protect the planet and inspire change in behaviors.
Senior Kenzie Luterbach says it was a great opportunity to get people introduced to a bigger-picture issue.
"If you don't really know what the problems are or how to fix anything, you're going to want to get a good baseline of that, so it's helpful to talk to groups that are kind of getting involved in those actions and learn about the issues we have, so you can kind of set yourself up for success," Luterbach said.
It took place at the University Center on campus, and more than 30 clubs and organizations were represented.
The event marked the first sustainability fair since the pandemic.