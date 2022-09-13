UWSP hosting suicide prevention training session at Marshfield campus

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Marshfield campus will host a suicide prevention training session Tuesday night.
It will begin at 6:30, in the Jean Vanguard STEM Community Room at 2000 W. 5th St.
Officials from Children's Wisconsin will be on hand to teach people how to confidently spot disruptions to mental health and ask the tough, but essential, questions.
The session will also emphasize a method called "Question, Persuade, Refer," which encourages people to listen closely and get people the help they need.
"Being supportive, asking loving questions, not stigmatizing them, letting them know it's okay to get help. In fact, we want them to get help. Being supportive is going to make all the difference," said Jodi Chojnacki, a Child and Family Therapist for Children's Wisconsin in Marshfield.
Tuesday's session can also be seen virtually through Zoom for those unable to attend. You can find it through this link.