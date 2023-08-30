UWSP Hosts Annual State of the University Address

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point kicked off their school year with the State University Address.
The event highlighted some of the plans for the new year plans includes educational programs, sports, and updates on the reconstruction on the Albertson Hall.
Politicians, faculty, and staff all gathered to celebrate some of the plans for the university that was announced by the University Chancellor Thomas Gibson.
"Its important for folks to know that UW in Stevens Point is indeed the institution on the move with a lot more opportunities and priorities that's on the horizon," said Gibson.
For the 2023-2024 school year the university has seen a 10% increase in first year students on their main campus.
As UWSP Chancellor Gibson states some further plans anticipated for the school year.
"We are preparing for a increase in new student enrollment and that will lead to out of classroom experience opportunities for students," said Gibson.
Classes are scheduled to start on September 5.