UWSP in Wausau hosts college exploration day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual career day, originally made for rural students, is now for all students.
The two hour event was for high students to walk around and explore different business and college at the career fair.
"If you want to go into the medical field, industry, trucking, business, you know there are opportunities for you," said UWSP Executive Ozalle Toms.
The event organizers want kids to know their options, as some high school students are set to graduate this year.
The big event had 15 different high schools and was hosted in two different buildings.