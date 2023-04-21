 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UWSP in Wausau hosts college exploration day

  • Updated
  • 0
uwsp
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual career day, originally made for rural students, is now for all students. 

The two hour event was for high students to walk around and explore different business and college at the career fair. 

"If you want to go into the medical field, industry, trucking, business, you know there are opportunities for you," said UWSP Executive Ozalle Toms. 

The event organizers want kids to know their options, as some high school students are set to graduate this year. 

The big event had 15 different high schools and was hosted in two different buildings. 

Tags

Recommended for you