UWSP opens exhibit honoring Hispanic tradition

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point opened an exhibit honoring Dia De Los Muertos, a traditional Hispanic holiday Tuesday.
Dia De Los Muertos translates to "Day of the Dead," and attendees were invited to bring a picture of a loved one that has died to add to multiple "ofrendas," or altars, to celebrate their lives and keep their spirits alive.
Maria Harris, the Multicultural Resource Coordinator for the university's Diversity and College Access Department, wanted to make sure people of all cultures could take part and feel a sense of unity.
"One of the things that was so important for me was to have it be immersive and I wanted it to be not something that only the Mexican community could celebrate, but everyone from every walk of life, every culture could come and bring a picture," Harris said.
The celebration itself is commonly held November 1-2.
You can view or add to the exhibit until November 4, at the Noel Fine Arts Center's Carlsten Art Gallery on campus.