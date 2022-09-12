UWSP ranked among top public universities in Midwest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been recognized as one of the top public universities in the Midwest.
It was ranked 14th among several dozen Midwest public universities, in part because of its cost, student retention rates, and graduation rates.
"I love the school spirit, everybody's so friendly, all the buildings give you so much opportunity to study and have your time getting to know your professors. I've loved it so far," said Lydia Culhane, a freshman.
Coincidentally, UWSP also placed 14th in the Midwest in last year's rankings.
It was ranked just behind three other schools in the University of Wisconsin system: Eau Claire, Whitewater, and Stout.
