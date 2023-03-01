 Skip to main content
UWSP students, staff weigh in on federal student debt relief proposal

UWSP Students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Supreme Court is continuing to hear arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief proposal, which if passed, could affect millions of Americans.

However, there are several small details at the heart of the discussion.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point political science professor John Blakeman says the arguments being heard are not whether relieving student debt is constitutional, but rather if the proper parameters are in order.

The Supreme Court ultimately has to determine whether student debt is of such national significance, and who, if anyone, can put it in place.

Blakeman also says some conservative justices appear skeptical of the plan, but not necessarily for party reasons.

"The question is does the President have the authority to do this, or does Congress have to do this," he said. "The Supreme Court is figuring out where the power lies, basically, to make the policy," Blakeman added.

The Trump administration had previously determined debt relief was not allowable from Congress.

Blakeman says the Biden administration would be inclined to bring the issue up again if the Supreme Court denies the current proposal.

Earlier this week, News 9 asked current students what they think of Biden's plan, and responses were split down the middle. Some believed they were better off paying their debt without help, while others say the future of those who will soon shape the economy could use a boost.

"It's with good intentions, but in the long run, nothing is free, and every debt that is reimbursed is going to get paid back in taxes in the long run," said Daniel King, a sophomore at UWSP.

"So if we're expecting our economy to remain dynamic and continue to grow, we need to give opportunities to these young people who are going to continue to build our economy," added Will Scheder, a senior at UWSP.

A university spokesperson tells News 9 the average student loan debt is around $25,000 at UWSP.

The Supreme Court is not expected to make its final decision on the topic for multiple months.

