...NEXT ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER APPROACHES...

.A second round of snow will arrive for tonight, as precipitation
transitions over to a wintry mix from north-central WI
southeastwards. Snow totals will be highest across far northern WI.
Initial snow will likely be heavy and wet before gradually becoming
relatively lighter as cold air pushes in from the northeast.
Increasing winds overnight will likely create blowing and drifting
snow, especially towards Saturday morning. A fairly sharp cutoff in
snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system, mainly
just northwest of the Fox Valley.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
10 inches are expected from far northeastern Wisconsin near the
Upper Peninsula border to the northern portions of Marathon
County. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are
expected in the other portions of the warning area. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Marinette
County, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette
County, and Southern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UWSP to host second annual Pride Ball

UWSP Pride Ball 2023

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Gender-Sexuality Alliance and Queer Resource Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point are bringing back its Pride Mini Ball this weekend.

This is the second year the clubs are bringing this event to campus, and it will take place at the Dreyfus University Center Saturday.

The ball supports LGBTQ+ students and groups, with this year's theme being "Generations," designed to pay homage to dance trends and forms of expression through the years.

Organizers say their goal is to be as inclusive as possible.

"I didn't want to limit ourself to one specific era of ballroom, I wanted to cater to all of them, so we're doing 2000s, the '80s, the '90s, you get it all in one night," said Jay Demps, a Gender-Sexuality Alliance member.

The event runs from 6-11 p.m. and it is a ticketed event; they can be purchased online or at the door for $30.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

