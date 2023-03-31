UWSP to host second annual Pride Ball

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Gender-Sexuality Alliance and Queer Resource Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point are bringing back its Pride Mini Ball this weekend.
This is the second year the clubs are bringing this event to campus, and it will take place at the Dreyfus University Center Saturday.
The ball supports LGBTQ+ students and groups, with this year's theme being "Generations," designed to pay homage to dance trends and forms of expression through the years.
Organizers say their goal is to be as inclusive as possible.
"I didn't want to limit ourself to one specific era of ballroom, I wanted to cater to all of them, so we're doing 2000s, the '80s, the '90s, you get it all in one night," said Jay Demps, a Gender-Sexuality Alliance member.
The event runs from 6-11 p.m. and it is a ticketed event; they can be purchased online or at the door for $30.