UWSP to utilize overflow options in residence halls

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As students make their way back to campus for a new school year, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will have to make special arrangements for a few students living on campus.
Some students will have their living spaces be in the residence hall's kitchen, located in the basement of the building, as an overflow space.
University officials say this has been done before, last done in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 academic years, and notice has been given to students who will be in those spaces.
The reason for utilizing the overflow is from having a large incoming class of first-year students and many returning students electing to live on campus.
The kitchens do offer more amenities than traditional dorms, with kitchen sinks and appliances in the common area of the room.
It's not known how long students will be living in those arrangements, as living situations can be flexible depending on the student.
"When move-in happens, some students just might not show up, they signed up for housing but forgot," said Katie Hansen, a marketing specialist for Housing and Residence Life at UWSP.
"We expect that some students are going to come to campus and realize, 'I'm not ready for this,' and move home," she added.
Eight residence halls are set up to accommodate for overflow housing.
Move-in day for first-year students takes place August 31, and returning students' move-in day is September 3. The academic year begins September 5.