UWSP-Wausau event aims to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Community organizations in Wausau are hosting an event Monday, paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau in the auditorium, room 133, in the main building, 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau.
Organizers say the event aims to help the community embrace diversity with a short presentation, dance performances and poetry readings.
Tickets are $5 for students, 15 for adults, or $30 per family. Scholarships to waive the cost are available; please contact La’Tanya at (lprcdiversityconsultingserv@gmail.com).
Register for the event here.