 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.05 of an
inch.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

UWSP-Wausau event aims to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MGN

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Community organizations in Wausau are hosting an event Monday, paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau in the auditorium, room 133, in the main building, 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau.

Organizers say the event aims to help the community embrace diversity with a short presentation, dance performances and poetry readings. 

Tickets are $5 for students, 15 for adults, or $30 per family. Scholarships to waive the cost are available; please contact La’Tanya at (lprcdiversityconsultingserv@gmail.com). 

Register for the event here

Tags

Recommended for you