UWSP women's soccer traveling to Women's World Cup

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women's soccer team is on its way to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The opportunity had originally come up because the NCAA allows programs to take trips abroad every three years.
"We said, 'Why not do four?'" said Dawn Crow, the women's soccer team's head coach.
In all 47 people are making the journey, including staff, players, and family members.
UWSP had previously brought a group to the 2019 World Cup in France, and sat in premium seats for multiple games.
Our view of goal #2 !! Getting stoked pic.twitter.com/tWUL7AfXig— UWSP Soccer (@UWSPsoccer) June 16, 2019
"A lot of the kids don't really travel many different places, so for them to travel abroad, in that once in a lifetime environment, and then with the World Cup, it's a totally different atmosphere," Crow said.
This year, the group will go to multiple World Cup matches and compete against teams from Australia and New Zealand, as well as immerse themselves in a new culture.
"Sports is a great way to show character, and what you have or don't have, or how you act and how you don't act, and I think that tells you a lot about who people are in general," Crow said.
She says the time spent together will be invaluable for the players, who could build camaraderie that can last for years to come.
"You may not remember the games you played, but you're going to remember who was in your corner and what you were doing during that time and I think that's just as impactful as the game itself," Crow said.
The Women's World Cup begins July 20, and the group plans to depart Sunday.