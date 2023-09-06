Van Orden hosts veteran roundtable discussion

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Congressman Derrick Van Orden hosted a roundtable discussion with local veterans Wednesday, allowing for top concerns to be heard straight from the source.
People like Randy Lamke of Plover could show their passion for issues that can be addressed at the federal level.
"I see a vet on the street, and it breaks my heart. I was almost there myself, I had to go dark and deep inside with the VA to get me to where I am today, and I'm much better. We can make those vets much better also," Lamke said.
The discussion took place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10262 in Plover, of which Van Orden is a member.
Access to benefits and health care were some of the bigger talking points, as well as issues related to Veterans Affairs and Social Security.
Van Orden says there are few issues that surprise him anymore, but he says he is learning of new ones.
"I did find out about this very odd program that has to deal with our military spouses not being able to be enrolled in a program for benefits, which I was completely unaware of," he said.
Lamke says he brought up two talking points of his own during discussion, and he says he felt he was properly heard.
Van Orden closed the discussion by saying whether change can be considered comes down to letting those who can make a difference aware of your concerns.
"The federal government can screw up just about anything it touches. There's a few things that we can do that are good, and that's helping out our constituents with passports and VA issues and Social Security issues," he said.
Van Orden serves on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, as well as the Committees on Agriculture and Transportation and Infrastructure.