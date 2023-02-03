Vandals paint anti-Semitic symbols in Adams County

ADAMS CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Law enforcement officials in Adams County are asking the community for their help to find vandals.
Street signs and roadways were spray painted near the Grand Marsh area, including an anti-Semitic symbol.
The Sheriff's Department found it in the Town of Lincoln, and now they're looking for who did it.
"Even though this could be just a simple act of vandalism or something like that obviously we still take it serious -- hopefully if somebody saw something they can share that information with us and we can identify the suspects and investigate it properly," said Sheriff Brent York.
An area rabbit said he believes this was an act of hate.
"It's a mixture of emotions when I see something that is such an obvious expression of hatred in a public place like this, it's truly upsetting and dumbfounding," said Rabbit Benjamin Altshuler.
Sheriff York was more hopeful it's wasn't an intentionally anti-Semitic act.
"So hopefully we can identify who this was and find out that maybe they were out vandalizing some signs and not something related to the relationship on what that symbol is or stands for," said York.
Anti-Semitic incidents reached an all time high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Rabbi Altshuler said despite that, he hopes incidents like this can be used to raise awareness.
"Use this as an opportunity to stand and pronounce that we're aiming to create a community that's welcoming, that we are open to difference, that we affirm and recognize that diversity makes our community stronger." he said.
And even stop fear in the face of hate.
"I think if we do that in an outward way and in a proud way, it shows that we're not afraid," said Altshuler.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Department, there may be a $1,000 cash reward.