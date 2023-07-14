Victim in train-vs-tractor crash identified

CARSON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The victim of a fatal crash involving a tractor and a train earlier this week has been identified.
A press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Department identified the man as Dennis Brandl, 74, of Milladore.
Brandl is believed to have been driving a farm tractor towing a manure tanker along Ed's Lane just before noon on Tuesday when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks in front of an oncoming train.
Brandl was thrown from the tractor and pronounced dead at the scene.