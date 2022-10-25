Victims group calls Wisconsin statute of limitations archaic

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)--A former Wausau area priest has been accused of sexual misconduct.
Reverend Mark Pierce resigned from his position with St. Michael and Church of the Resurrection, collectively known as the Eastside Parishes, after the allegation arose.
A pastor's letter dated back to May 2017, features a brief bio written by Pierce introducing himself to the parish. He describes his journey to becoming a priest. Stating he was ordained in 1981 and continued to become an associate priest in Chippewa Falls and Stevens Point. Then later became a pastor at the Newman University Parish at UW-Stevens Point, the Roncelli Newman Parish at UW-La Crosse, and now the Parish of Notre Dame in Chippewa Falls.
Details of the allegation have yet to be relieved but the representative with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said the victim needs justice.
"Victims don't need prayers they need justice," said Mike McDonnell, Communications Manager, SNAP. "So, when they see that statute of limitation, they are going to not have the outlet they truly deserve."
McDonnell called the state statute of limitations archaic. He noted in their organization they find most people don't come forward about their abuse until they're in their fifties.