Vigil held for area teen

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Community members are mourning the loss of an area teen.
16 year old Cameron Kirschbaum suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning.
Wednesday evening, dozens of people gathered to remember the Marshfield teen, they said he was always smiling, laughing, and happy.
A pastor prayed over the group gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park.
Friends said Kirschbaum was a true friend.
"He always knew when someone was down, he was just so sweet, he was a sweet, generous person, I'd say he was the best, and I don't think it was his time to go." said Ally Gunning, friend and classmate of Kirschbaum.
She said she's grateful for the time she got with him and for living in sch a kind and caring community.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources available.
Simply call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 8-9-8-2-1-1 for the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline.