Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office asking for information related to Northwoods man

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Northwoods man is in custody following a more than six-month investigation by law enforcement.
A press release from the Vilas County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) stated Frank Schuman was arrested on Saturday, January 7, 2022, for "substantial battery, domestic violence related."
According to the press release, "at the time of the arrest, Frank Schuman was out on felony bond for numerous offenses against women, to include substantial battery, false imprisonment, reckless endangering safety, and strangulation."
In May of 2022, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) asked the public to come forward with any information about criminal incidents involving Schuman. Following OCSO's request, another victim came forward.
Villas County commended Oneida County's message and is asking for anyone with information about Schuman's criminal activity.
"We ask that you assist law enforcement in protecting the women of our community by contacting your local law enforcement agency," the press release stated.
Schuman appeared in court Monday, January 9, and is being held in the Vilas County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond with conditions. Schuman is to have no contact with the victim, be fitted with a GPS bracelet, not leave Oneida and Vilas County and no weapons or firearms.
His next appearance in court is Friday, January 13, 2022