Vilas County snowmobile trail system opens Friday morning

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE START OF
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Snow is
expected today. Northwest winds will increase significantly this
afternoon and evening, leading to widespread blowing and drifting
snow tonight through Friday night. Very cold air arriving on the
gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills well below zero tonight
into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches.
Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday
night, resulting in widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous today, and could become very
difficult tonight through Friday night when the strong winds
arrive.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected today. Dangerous travel
conditions are possible late tonight through Friday night. Consider
avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If
you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

Vilas County snowmobile trail system opens Friday morning

snowmobile
By Chris Watkins

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Vilas County snowmobile trail system, including state funded and club funded trails, will open Friday, December 23 at 8 a.m.

That's according to a release from the Vilas County Forestry, Recreation, and Land Department.

They said the eleven Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance Clubs, along with sponsors and operators of existing trails, have volunteered many hours of signing and trail work to confirm a safe opening of the snowmobile trails. 

They said to remember that trails are in early season riding conditions, and as such, to watch your speed and stay to the right.

They added that trail conditions can deteriorate quickly because the current base is not very deep and is hard.    

With the upcoming storm, they are asking that snowmobilers use caution due to potential debris like downed trees and limbs.

They also noted that off trail riding is tresspassing and could mean a closure or loss of trails, as well as fines for those who participated.

They asked people to remember that all lakes are unsafe and dangerous until they are marked, and then, to stay on the marked portion.

