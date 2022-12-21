Vilas County snowmobile trail system to open Friday

(WAOW) -- The Vilas County snowmobile trail system, including state funded and club funded trails, will open Friday, December 23 at 8 a.m.
That's according to a release from the Vilas County Forestry, Recreation, and Land Department.
They said the eleven Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance Clubs, along with sponsors and operators of existing trails, have volunteered many hours of signing and trail work to confirm a safe opening of the snowmobile trails.
They said to remember that trails are in early season riding conditions, and as such, to watch your speed and stay to the right.
They added that trail conditions can deteriorate quickly because the current base is not very deep and is hard.
With the upcoming storm, they are asking that snowmobilers use caution due to potential debris like downed trees and limbs.
They also noted that off trail riding is tresspassing and could mean a closure or loss of trails, as well as fines for those who participated.
They asked people to remember that all lakes are unsafe and dangerous until they are marked, and then, to stay on the marked portion.