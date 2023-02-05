 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT...

A storm system will bring snow and freezing drizzle across north-
central Wisconsin tonight. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow
will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine.

Precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and
freezing drizzle over central to far northeast Wisconsin, and
generally north and west of the Fox Valley. The highest
probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to
Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible.

Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even where
temperatures rise above freezing, liquid precipitation could still
freeze on contact to the pavement due to below freezing ground
temperatures.

The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road
conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation
sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be
prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra
time to reach your destination.

Viola Davis achieves EGOT with Grammy win for her audiobook

  • Updated
  • 0
Viola Davis achieves EGOT with Grammy win for her audiobook

Viola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for "Finding Me: A Memoir" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on February 5 in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

After winning a Grammy Award, Viola Davis has officially completed the holy grail of entertainment awards.

Davis' Sunday win for the audiobook of her memoir "Finding Me" completes her EGOT collection. She previously won an Emmy for her role in "How to Get Away with Murder," an Oscar for "Fences," and two Tony awards for "King Hedley III" and "Fences."

Davis, 57, won the award for "Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording," according to a tweet from the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys.

In her acceptance speech, the multi-hyphenate performer paid tribute to her younger self.

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola," she said. "To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey -- I just EGOT!"

Davis' career has been studded with awards and firsts. In 2015, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama and in 2017, she became the first Black woman to score three Academy Award nominations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.