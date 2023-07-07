Viral TikTok brings attention to 45x90 geographical marker

PONIATOWSKI, Wis. (WAOW) -- “It’s just another thing that makes central Wisconsin unique,” said Tim White, Executive Director of Visit Wausau.
Poniatowski is the proclaimed center of the northwestern world.
But a recent viral TikTok from Cory Hatherly showed how special it is, all while Hatherley was just trying to learn the area with friends.
“I like to figure out where Wisconsin stuff is because I'm not from here, so I'm learning all of this stuff as well. So they told me about it, then I told my friends about it. They were like well yeah we got to go there it’s the freaking 45/90 mark we want to be a part of the club so we had to go check it out,” said Hatherly.
Since the '70's, an estimated 25 to 30 thousand people have joined the club.
From students looking for extra credit to adventure seekers from Niagara falls, anyone can stand and soak it all in.
You may be asking why is it so unique?
The marker is one of only 4 in the world, and the only one you can easily reach.
White said, “It is the only hemisphere center that you can stand on and look up and take the vibes of the hemisphere.”
“The other 3 hemisphere centers 2 of them in the southern hemisphere are in oceans and the fourth one is in the Himalayas which is pretty unattainable,” he said.
If you're at Taste 'N Glow this weekend, the marker is just past it, and is well worth the quick drive to check it out.
You can contact The Wausau / Marathon County Visitor's Center for the commemorative coin and to sign the 45x90 club book.