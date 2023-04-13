Volunteer advocates there for sexual assault survivors when needed most.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near-
critical fire weather conditions across snow-free counties through
this evening, and again on Friday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Volunteer advocates there for sexual assault survivors when needed most.

  • Updated
  • 0
The Women's Community
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Over 1.2 million adults in Wisconsin have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the Department of Human Services. The Women's Community in Wausau has been helping survivors of assault for over 40 years. 
 
When a sexual assault survivor reports their attack to the police or hospital, they are offered a victim's advocate to speak with. These advocates are available day or night and are there when a survivor may feel most alone.
 
Advocates with the Women's Community in Wausau are commonly dispatched to the hospitals to meet with survivors and provide them with support services. The advocate can stay in the room with the victim during the examination and help in filing a police report.
 
Advocates also are available as long as the survivor needs completely free of charge. 
 
Desta Kruger has been a volunteer advocate for almost two years. Most of the calls she takes come in late at night, but that doesn't bother her. She wants to go and help however she can. 
 
"As a volunteer, you just feel, wow, I helped them at a very hard time," Kruger said. "You just feel like you're making it better ... better for them."
 
Regardless of gender identity, anyone who has been assaulted can request help from the Women's Community Advocates program.
 
Volunteer advocates go through 40 hours of training. If you are interested in volunteering contact the Women's Community. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

