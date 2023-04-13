Volunteer advocates there for sexual assault survivors when needed most.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Over 1.2 million adults in Wisconsin have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the Department of Human Services. The Women's Community in Wausau has been helping survivors of assault for over 40 years.
When a sexual assault survivor reports their attack to the police or hospital, they are offered a victim's advocate to speak with. These advocates are available day or night and are there when a survivor may feel most alone.
Advocates with the Women's Community in Wausau are commonly dispatched to the hospitals to meet with survivors and provide them with support services. The advocate can stay in the room with the victim during the examination and help in filing a police report.
Advocates also are available as long as the survivor needs completely free of charge.
Desta Kruger has been a volunteer advocate for almost two years. Most of the calls she takes come in late at night, but that doesn't bother her. She wants to go and help however she can.
"As a volunteer, you just feel, wow, I helped them at a very hard time," Kruger said. "You just feel like you're making it better ... better for them."
Regardless of gender identity, anyone who has been assaulted can request help from the Women's Community Advocates program.
Volunteer advocates go through 40 hours of training. If you are interested in volunteering contact the Women's Community.