Volunteers getting ready to "Make A Difference"

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The United Way of Marathon County's "Make A Difference Day" returns Saturday, and around 600 volunteers have already signed up.
Volunteers will help with raking yards of those who are elderly or those with disabilities, and they got their assignments Friday at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau.
Elizabeth Robinson, the director of volunteer engagement for the United Way, says there is very limited availability for volunteers to be on call for services on Saturday, but will accept volunteers for any potential jobs next weekend.
She also says people really look forward to receiving the help.
"It allows people to stay living in their homes and living independently, which is super important for some of our older generations and also people living with different physical abilities," Robinson said.
The United Way is also holding a winter coat drive through Saturday at Whitewater Music Hall.